logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: The IMF organizes a technical assistance mission to improve financial governance and supervision in public corporations

Cameroon: The IMF organizes a technical assistance mission to improve financial governance and supervision in public corporations
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 17 February 2021 13:02

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Fiscal Affairs Department will conduct a technical assistance mission in Cameroon from February 15th – 26th, 2021. Led by Jean Luc Hélis (senior economist at the IMF), it will be conducted by videoconference due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The aim of the mission is to support Cameroonian authorities in strengthening the financial governance and supervision of public corporations," indicates the General Budget Directorate.

Specifically, the team will assess the legal and institutional framework as well as the internal and external missions overseeing those corporations. It will also examine the relationship between the State and public corporations based on various factors (revenue, expenditure, taxes, subsidies, guarantees, on-lending). In addition, the mission will identify the budgetary risks that weigh on public enterprises, build the capacities of the actors involved in that segment and improve the governance and transparency of public corporations ( by elaborating monitoring and operations reporting tools).

This mission is being carried out as an extension to the reform of public companies management, which entered the active phase with the promulgation of Decree No. 2019/320 of 19 June 2019. The said decree specifies when some provisions of the law on the general status of public corporations and Decree No. 2019/320 of 19 June 2019 (setting the categories, remuneration, allowances, and benefits of the directors of public corporations) should be applied. "The findings of this mission will serve as a basis for the general review of future public policies," the General Budget Directorate reveals.

Reforms

The two decrees mentioned above adjusted the benefits of officials working at public corporations. For instance, the remuneration (including base salary, responsibility allowance, and representation allowances) of those companies’ director-general, deputy director-general, and president of the administrative board is capped at a fraction of the turnover or averaged based on the last three fiscal years’ budget (depending on the category of the corporation).

According to Prof. Ondoua Biwole (former deputy director of the Advanced Institute of Public Management), with the decrees, the base salary of public corporations' managing directors has been reduced by about 40% while housing allowances dropped from XAF2.5 million to XAF750, 000.  

The public governance expert estimates that the state could save up to 50% of its expenses on public corporation managers’ remuneration by applying the decrees.

Currently, the legal provisions according to which public corporations’ general directors can do a 3-year term renewable twice (9 years in office overall) is not yet fully applied. On June 19th, 2019, a presidential decree was issued ordering the company directors who had already spent more than nine years in office to submit their resignations but, the decree is hardly applied.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: African Guarantee Fund signs XAF5 bln credit line guarantee to boost Afriland First Bank’s credit to local SMEs

cameroon-african-guarantee-fund-signs-xaf5-bln-credit-line-guarantee-to-boost-afriland-first-bank-s-credit-to-local-smes
On February 16th, in Nairobi, Kenya, the African Guarantee Fund-AGF (a fund aimed at unlocking the potential of  African SMEs), signed an agreement...

Cameroon: Sport hunting revenues dropped by over XAF620 mln YoY due to the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-sport-hunting-revenues-dropped-by-over-xaf620-mln-yoy-due-to-the-coronavirus-pandemic
On February 16th, Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo, launched the 2021 National Hunting Season (the period during which tourists are...

Integrating projects: CEMAC moves to the effective mobilization of the funds committed at the Paris roundtable

integrating-projects-cemac-moves-to-the-effective-mobilization-of-the-funds-committed-at-the-paris-roundtable
On February 15th, in Douala, a session of the technical commission in charge of monitoring the mobilization of financial resources for the implementation...

Cameroon: The IMF organizes a technical assistance mission to improve financial governance and supervision in public corporations

cameroon-the-imf-organizes-a-technical-assistance-mission-to-improve-financial-governance-and-supervision-in-public-corporations
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Fiscal Affairs Department will conduct a technical assistance mission in Cameroon from February 15th – 26th, 2021....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

La Régionale’s IPO: Subscribers may receive additional shares within 3 months, CEO Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath says

Cameroon to develop 35k hectares of land for fodder production in Adamaoua

cameroon-seeks-equipment-suppliers-for-3-milk-processing-units-in-the-north-west

Cameroon seeks equipment suppliers for 3 milk processing units in the North-West

cameroon-disburses-xaf10-bln-to-prevent-social-unrests-at-camwater

Cameroon disburses XAF10 bln to prevent social unrests at Camwater

cameroon-the-1st-turbine-of-the-lom-pangar-dam-will-inject-its-first-7-5mw-into-the-energy-grid-in-early-2022-minee

Cameroon: The 1st turbine of the Lom Pangar dam will inject its first 7.5MW into the energy grid in early 2022 (MINEE)

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

road-construction-prime-minister-dion-ngute-prescribes-the-systematic-budgetization-of-networks-relocation-services-to-avoid-delivery-delays

Road construction: Prime Minister Dion Ngute prescribes the systematic budgetization of networks relocation services to avoid delivery delays

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon sets up a policy framework to promote the production of sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa

next
prev