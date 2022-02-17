logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2022 -
Cameroon: Dozens of Italian firms expected in Yaoundé for Promote 2022

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 17 February 2022 12:54

(Business in Cameroon) - About forty Italian firms will be present for Promote 2022, the 8th edition of the  International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnerships. This was revealed by Filippo Scammacca Del Murgo, the Italian ambassador to Cameroon, during a press conference in Yaoundé, on February 14, 2022. 

According to the diplomat's words reported by the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the firms’ presence demonstrates Italy’s interest in Cameroon because the Italian firms registered their interests in participating in the exhibition after just a mini promotion campaign organized in Italy. 

Initially scheduled from April 24 to May 2, 2021, at the Yaoundé Convention Center, this economic mega-show was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the promoters of the exhibition launched in 2002, Promote exhibition, which is always attended by about 1000 exhibitors seeking business partnerships, has quickly become the largest economic gathering in Central Africa.

BRM

