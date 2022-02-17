6th EU-AU summit: a Cameroonian think tank calls for readjusted economic cooperation

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the 6th European Union (EU)-African Union (AU) summit to be held in Brussels on February 17-18, 2022, a Cameroonian think tank "The Okwelians" is advocating for a readjustment of economic cooperation between Africa and Europe.

For that purpose, "The Okwelians" suggests a framework conducive to the development of the African continent and its people through "the promotion of co-production and endogenous financing, the integration of African and European value chains, the promotion of endogenous financing niches and support for the installation of infrastructure to boost production and innovation in Africa.”

According to the think tank, the framework will facilitate the emergence of strong and sustainable value chains that create local added value and are based on African expertise. The new economic cooperation they are calling for should be centered around people and the planet to create an environment conducive to investment businesses that create decent jobs. For the think tank, the cooperation must be governed by a legal framework that emphasizes equitable taxation as well as the quantitative and sustainable increase in public property.

"This Summit is an unprecedented opportunity to mark a new beginning in Euro-African relations by laying the groundwork for a balanced and sustainable economic cooperation, which is the driver of shared prosperity for Africans and Europeans in particular and the whole planet in general,” said Jean-Jacques Moukoko Elame, co-director of “The Okwelians,” which was founded in 2020.

The reason for that call is that the EU funds development programs and initiatives for the benefit of a large number of African countries. Most of those funds come from the European Development Fund (EDF), which had a budget of €30.5 billion for the 2014-2020 period. However, some African countries believe the EU can do better by investing in more productive value chains than consumption-oriented aid.

S.A.