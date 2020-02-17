Safmarine Chachai’s stopover reflects the reliability and quality of the Port of Kribi’s infrastructures (PAK)

(Business in Cameroon) - Since Feb 10, Maersk’s supertanker “Safmarine Chachai” has been moored on the quays of Kribi deep seaport at Mboro, in the seaside town of Southern Cameroon.

“The 250-metre-long vessel currently carries more than 4,000 containers, of which slightly over a quarter are destined for the Port of Kribi. This is an unprecedented stopover, which adequately reflects the particularly attractive character of the port of Kribi in an environment of ruthless competition between port platforms along the Atlantic coast of the Gulf of Guinea,” says the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK).

The PAK adds that the presence of this supertanker confirms the quality and reliability of the infrastructures at the deep seaport of Kribi that has a 16-metre draft and is able to accommodate the largest ships in the world.

The Danish ship-owner Maersk, the world leader in maritime transport, plays a key role in trade between Cameroon and the rest of the world. According to Bolloré group, which operates the deep seaport’s container terminal, Maersk alone controls 40% of maritime freight to and from Cameroon.

Sylvain Andzongo