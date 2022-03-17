logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Household consumption rose 3.1% YoY in Q3-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, household final consumption expenditure grew by 3.1%  year-on-year in Q3-2021, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in its recent report on the "national accounts."

According to the INS, "this remarkable performance” is due to its private component, which contributed 2.8 points to growth while the public component contracted by 2.1%, contributing a negative 0.2 point to GDP.  

Specifically, the rise in final consumption was supported by strong demand for goods in the grain and beverage industries as well as forestry and logging. 

In addition, we learn, "the increase in demand for accommodation and food services, telecommunications and transport helped support final consumption in the third quarter of 2021," in a context marked by measures to seriously mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. 

BRM

