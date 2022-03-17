logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon offers free broadband internet to Silicon Mountain startups to promote ICT

  Thursday, 17 March 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the 2022 national digital innovation week [March 15-18, 2022], Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng offered broadband internet connection kits and free 1-year subscriptions to 35 startups based in  Silicon Mountain, Buea, South West. Through this initiative, the government official materialized a promise made to those startups in June 2021. 

"The Cameroonian government’s ambition through that distribution is to “ develop initiatives that supervise young ICT project holders for the development of a local ICT strategy based on the promotion of made in Cameroon digital contents,”  said Minette Libom Li Likeng to justify the government’s action.  

The distribution of internet kits and free subscriptions to those startups will reduce their operating costs since internet connection seems to be one of the main operating tools they need. 

Last year, Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey invited Korean firm Samsung to support the development of Silicon Mountain. “Buea-based Silicon Mountain is a reference that can be boosted thanks to Korea’s support. We hope we will discuss all those opportunities with Samsung,” he indicated on May 8, 2021, in Yaoundé, at the launch of the 10th edition of the Cameroon-Korea economic and energy cooperation forum. 

BRM

