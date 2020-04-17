logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 April 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Touristique Express cut staff’s salary by half to deal with coronavirus' economic impacts

Cameroon: Touristique Express cut staff’s salary by half to deal with coronavirus' economic impacts
  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 April 2020 09:01

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 13, the general management of inter-city transportation company Touristique Express notified its employees about the "rescue measures" it was planning to implement because of the coronavirus health crisis. 

"To avoid the worst, the general management judged it urgent to start implementing rescue measures this month of April 2020,” the company explains.

The first of those measures, it explains, is cost reduction by cutting all net salaries by half “in strict compliance with the guaranteed minimum wage.”  

It explains that this salary reduction is primarily the consequence of the current global health crisis. Indeed, since the onset of the crisis, the transporter’s turnover has decreased by 54% year-over-year. This is notably due to the reduction of the frequency of its trips and the new occupancy rule (from 70 to 50 seats max) prescribed by the government.

Nevertheless, the general management indicates, "this situation will be automatically restored at the end of the crisis."

 S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Financial donations to the Solidarity fund can be sent to a BGFI-Bank or Public treasury account (official)

cameroon-financial-donations-to-the-solidarity-fund-can-be-sent-to-a-bgfi-bank-or-public-treasury-account-official
Donations to Cameroon’s solidarity fund, created to fight Covid-19, will be received via an account created in BGFI-Bank. This was revealed in a...

Cameroon: Touristique Express cut staff’s salary by half to deal with coronavirus' economic impacts

cameroon-touristique-express-cut-staff-s-salary-by-half-to-deal-with-coronavirus-economic-impacts
On April 13, the general management of inter-city transportation company Touristique Express notified its employees about the "rescue measures" it was...

Douala Port to start the expansion of its infrastructures in 2030

douala-port-to-start-the-expansion-of-its-infrastructures-in-2030
The Autonomous Port of Douala announces that in 2030, it will launch the expansion, renewal, and renovation of its infrastructures. In that framework, it...

CEMAC: Mobile money interoperability is now effective across the region (BEAC)

cemac-mobile-money-interoperability-is-now-effective-across-the-region-beac
In the CEMAC region, mobile money interoperability is now effective, according to the Bank of Central African States (Beac). Thanks to this...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique