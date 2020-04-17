Cameroon: Touristique Express cut staff’s salary by half to deal with coronavirus' economic impacts

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 13, the general management of inter-city transportation company Touristique Express notified its employees about the "rescue measures" it was planning to implement because of the coronavirus health crisis.

"To avoid the worst, the general management judged it urgent to start implementing rescue measures this month of April 2020,” the company explains.

The first of those measures, it explains, is cost reduction by cutting all net salaries by half “in strict compliance with the guaranteed minimum wage.”

It explains that this salary reduction is primarily the consequence of the current global health crisis. Indeed, since the onset of the crisis, the transporter’s turnover has decreased by 54% year-over-year. This is notably due to the reduction of the frequency of its trips and the new occupancy rule (from 70 to 50 seats max) prescribed by the government.

Nevertheless, the general management indicates, "this situation will be automatically restored at the end of the crisis."

S.A.