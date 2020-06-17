logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 June 2020 -
Economy

Some of Nexttel’s employees fired for participating in an indefinite strike

Some of Nexttel’s employees fired for participating in an indefinite strike
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 17 June 2020 14:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Telecom operator Nexttel, Cameroonian subsidiary of Vietnamese Viettel, has initiated the process of laying off its employees who have been on indefinite strike since June 11. Some 50 employees have already received their dismissal letters stating the same motive for dismissal:  “dismissal for gross misconduct.”  

"On May 11, 2020, we received a correspondence from a labour movement, of which you are a member, informing us of claims against the company. On 10/06/2020, we were greatly surprised to receive, from your union, a notice of unlimited strike action that would take effect the next day, without allowing the company to prepare itself to better organize the framework in which the discussions were to take place. On Thursday 11/06/2020, you were formally identified among those who took part in this strike, which has dealt a serious blow to the company's reputation and image. This is unacceptable! " one of the letters co-signed by Resources Director Ahmadou Maliki and General Director Haman Oumar reads. "On the ground of all the above, you are informed of your dismissal for gross misconduct as of today, Friday, June 12, with all the legal effects that this entails," the letter continues.

According to the National Union of New Technology and Communication Workers (Syntic), this is an unfair dismissal. After Nexttel's top management refused the mediation of the labour inspectorate, the prefectural authorities of the city of Douala, where the company is headquartered, also began negotiations during which the company's general management promised to ease the tensions. "But today, we are surprised by these letters of dismissal distributed in the streets," Syntic comments.

When this wave of dismissals began, employees from the technical department of Nexttel sent a list of claims to the general management. They notably demanded "the reinstatement of colleagues who have been blocked since the beginning of the strike," "the restoration of annual leave," "the allocation of financial and material resources to achieve the objectives." The following are some of the measures taken by the Ministry of Health: "compliance with health standards for employees in high-risk areas and payment of hazard pay," " the election of staff delegates," "certified training for the staff," "on-call bonuses for employees working at night," " the provision of office materials (ink, paper, pen, notepad)."

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: The NCCB forecasts a slight increase in cocoa production during the 2019/2020 campaign

cameroon-the-nccb-forecasts-a-slight-increase-in-cocoa-production-during-the-2019-2020-campaign
The National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) forecasts a slight 2.2% increase in Cameroon’s cocoa production during the 2019/2020 season. According to the...

Some of Nexttel’s employees fired for participating in an indefinite strike

some-of-nexttel-s-employees-fired-for-participating-in-an-indefinite-strike
Telecom operator Nexttel, Cameroonian subsidiary of Vietnamese Viettel, has initiated the process of laying off its employees who have been on indefinite...

Cameroon plans to boost its banana production with CFAF29 bln support to CDC

cameroon-plans-to-boost-its-banana-production-with-cfaf29-bln-support-to-cdc
Cameroon plans to boost its banana production -which recorded a 20.9% drop in Q1-2020- by relaunching the operations of agro-industrial unit Cameroon...

SEMC dashes shareholders’ expectations with 2019 net profits five times below projections

semc-dashes-shareholders-expectations-with-2019-net-profits-five-times-below-projections
Société des eaux minérales du Cameroun (SEMC), a company listed on the Central African Unified Stock Exchange, closed 2019 with a net result a little over...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »