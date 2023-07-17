Yaoundé to introduce a tax to fund waste collection

(Business in Cameroon) - The city council of Yaoundé is considering introducing a tax to be imposed on waste producers, following the polluter-pays principle. The plan, announced by Mayor Luc Messi Atangana, is the result of a consultative meeting held on July 11, 2023.

The said tax is expected to fetch additional resources to complement the insufficient financial resources budgeted for waste collection in the city.

"This is what is done in other countries, but we haven't implemented it yet," Luc Messi Atangana said, while talking of the polluter-pay principle.

Citing a World Bank study, Jean-Pierre Ymele, Managing Director of Hysacam -one of the two waste collection companies in the city and the major one- indicates that Yaoundé needs at least CFAF15 billion yearly to remove its waste. However, the Cameroonian government endows the city with just a little over CFAF4 billion for the activity, which represents 85% of the city of Yaoundé’s expenditures on waste collection yearly. The remaining 15% is funded by the city council from its own resources.

Also, the budget allocated by the government for the activity is usually disbursed with delays, leading to repeated strikes at Hysacam.

Apart from the planned tax, Mayor Luc Messi Atangana also intends to recruit new operators, considering the continuously growing volume of waste produced in the capital due to population growth and the city's expansion. "Even Hysacam admits that it is overwhelmed by the volume of waste," he said.

Up till some months ago, Hysacam had a monopoly over waste collection in Yaoundé. That changed with the recruitment of a second operator, Thychlof Sarl, which operates notably in Yaoundé III.

BRM