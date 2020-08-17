logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 August 2020 -
Cameroon: Miller's association demands the suppression of new weighing fees at the Port of Douala

  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 August 2020 16:17

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) recently hired a contractor that would manage the weight stations within the port. Thus, trucks that were usually weighed for free are now charged a fee of XAF12,000 per weighing, credible sources inform.

The new fee angered the Cameroonian Association of millers (Groupement des industries meunières du Cameroun), who are demanding its suppression or they pass it on to retail prices.

According to the association, if passed on to the flour retailing price, the fee will indirectly increase the prices of bread or force bakers to once again reduce the size of their bread.

