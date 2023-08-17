Fertilizers: Solevo launches order tracking app in Cameroon, its second-largest African market

(Business in Cameroon) - During a meeting in Douala last August 9, chemical input distributor Solevo presented, “Mon Solevo”, its mobile app to its Cameroonian distributors. According to Solevo, the app "empowers distributors by enabling them to check their Solevo client accounts and, in a second phase, to place orders, schedule product pick-ups and check stock availability."

Cameroon is the second country to welcome the application, after Côte d’Ivoire (in June 2023). "Cameroon ranks second in terms of sales among the eight countries served by Solevo. It is, therefore, a strategic pillar for the group as a whole, and will have a positive impact by accelerating the growth of local distributors," the input distributor explains.

Solevo, which is owned by private equity firm Development Partners International, operates in Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, and Madagascar. Its acquisition was completed by the British private equity firm that acquired all the group shares from Helios Investment Partners, another private equity firm that made its initial investment in the input distributor about five years earlier.

DPI led the Solevo asset purchase with two minority co-investors, South Suez and the German development finance institution DEG. In addition to fertilizers for the agricultural sector, Solevo also distributes chemical products for the industrial, food production, personal care, and water treatment sectors...

Brice R. Mbodiam