Cameroon: Government awarded 6,328 public contracts worth XAF506.3 bln this year

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, the Cameroonian government signed XAF506.3 billion of public procurement contracts, according to information disclosed by Ibrahim Talba Malla (Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of public contracts).

The official was speaking, on December 14, 2020, in Yaoundé, while presiding over the solemn opening of the slot conference for public procurement procedures counting for the 2021 financial year. During the ceremony, after expressing the wish to see all the public procurement contracts counting for the said financial year passed by April 2021, the official indicated that, as it did for numerous sectors this year, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the public procurement market.

For instance, because of the pandemic, 237 public contracts already awarded were canceled creating about XAF35 billion of the revenue shortfall for companies involved. Meanwhile, 118 public contracts, worth XAF61 billion, were urgently awarded thanks to the coronavirus solidarity response fund set up by the government.

BRM