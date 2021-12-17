logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 December 2021 -
Mobile Money: The future of ‘Nexttel Posa’ depends exclusively on Nexttel, UBA Cameroon’s CEO says

  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 December 2021 11:47

(Business in Cameroon) - During a press briefing organized on December 16, 2021, in Yaoundé, Jude Anele, CEO of UBA Cameroon touched on why Nexttel’s mobile money project failed and prospects for this project.

According to the executive, Nexttel’s Mobile Money service was not launched because of the leadership battle between the operator's shareholders, namely Viettel Global and Bestcam. Those disputes delayed the process even though the Central Bank BEAC had already authorized the launch of the service. "You know, at a point when there is no distinction between shareholders in a company, it leads to confusion. Nexttel faced that situation and it delayed the process for the launch of the service for which we are partnered [the mobile money],” Jude Anele said.

UBA Cameroon is still eager to collaborate with Nexttel for the project, he added. “Recently, we heard the shareholders met and discussed. This is a good omen. What they now have to do is to go back to the BEAC and restart the process for the obtention of the required authorizations to launch the mobile money service” with UBA Cameroon as their partner, he continued.

Unlike the wish expressed by Nexttel’s CEO Benoît Yaoussou when he assumed office in April 2021, the mobile money service will surely not be launched before the end of 2021. The reason is that in its report on the state of electronic money in the CEMAC region in 2020, the BEAC explained the operator’s authorization to launch the service was withdrawn over failure to launch it within the required timeframe.

The partnership between UBA Cameroon and Nexttel for the launch of the mobile money service “ Nexttel Possa” was approved on March 12, 2018, by the BEAC. The two partners were allowed up to six months to launch the new service but they failed to do so.

Nexttel’s shareholders are willing to restart the process to get a new authorization from the central bank. In November 2021, Nexttel announced that its shareholders have met to improve their deteriorating services. This could bring much-needed peace to dynamize the company being shaken for years now by the leadership battle between Viettel Global (70%) and Bestcam (30%), which is owned by Cameroonian businessman Baba Danpullo. 

