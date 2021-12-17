BEAC debt market: Cameroon loses main market maker status to Gabon

(Business in Cameroon) - The volume of outstanding securities in the BEAC debt market rose by XAF500 billion to 4,579.3 billion between June and November 2021. As of November 2021, two countries accounted for most of the outstanding securities. They are namely Gabon and Cameroon.

According to a report recently published by the BEAC, Gabon accounted for XAF1,198 billion against a little over XAF1,100 billion for Cameroon.

With such a portfolio of outstanding securities in the BEAC debt market, Cameroon has thus lost the status of the main market maker it was holding since 2011 (when the BEAC debt market was launched). It lost this status to Gabon.

According to the neighboring country’s amended 2021 budget, Gabon has planned to raise XAF511 billion on the BEAC debt market this year. This is up by 212% compared to the XAF241.14 billion it raised in 2020. Such development occurs in a context marked by the drop in the prices of oil, which provides the country with most of its foreign earnings.

