17 December 2021
Cameroon assumes chairmanship of Central African telecom operators’ association

Cameroon assumes chairmanship of Central African telecom operators' association
(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has been recently appointed as chair of the Central African telecom operators’ association through Mafor Judith Yah Sunday épouse Achidi (photo), director-general of incumbent operator CAMTEL.

The Cameroonian executive will preside over the destinies of the association of the incumbent operators of Angola, Chad, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic. In her inaugural speech, Mafor Judith Yah Sunday épouse Achidi indicated that she would give her best in the creation of a subregion with improved connectivity.  

Her election as the head of the association comes as no surprise since she initiated the association through CAMTEL. The association aims to become a sub-regional hub in terms of electronic communications. 

According to CAMTEL, the association is planning to set up a network of strategic partners and create a discussion platform for common issues and interests like the implementation of free-roaming between CEMAC countries. 

S.A.

