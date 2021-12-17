logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 December 2021 -
Cameroon: AfDB grants XAF22.2 bln loan for a complementary sanitation project in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 16, 2021, the African Development Bank (AfDB) granted a US$38.5 million (XAF22.2 billion) loan to Cameroon to fund the Complementary Yaoundé Sanitation Project (PCADY). The financial support, which will be provided by the African Development Fund (the AfDB’s concessional window), will be complemented with XAF2.7 billion (US$4.28 million) representing the Cameroonian government’s counterpart fund and a XAF4.6 billion (US$8 million) contribution from the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

"The objective of the project, which will be implemented in Yaoundé, the political capital of Cameroon (the urban community and seven district communes), is to sustainably improve residents’ living conditions by enhancing stormwater and health management as well as ensuring a harmonious integration of infrastructure,” explains the AfDB in an official statement.

The project includes the construction of a retention basin and a canal on the Djoungolo River. It also includes the construction of a gutter in front of the municipal roadway (Charles Atangana Avenue), which will connect the Mingoa River Canal to the Mfoundi River. The project will also contribute to the development of an activity space consisting of playgrounds (for soccer, basketball, and volleyball), a pedestrian wooded area, a women's center, a youth center, kiosks, street furniture, a parking lot, a police station, toilets, garbage bins, and public lighting.

According to the AfDB, through the project, over three million residents in Yaoundé will benefit from the positive effects of reduced flooding, and improved urban traffic. There will also be no more garbage mounds or the traffic disruption usually experienced around Kennedy Avenue and the central post office after heavy rains.

The project is a continuation of phases 1 and 2 of the Yaoundé Sanitation Project (PADY), and it will make necessary adjustments to enhance the results expected from those projects. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

