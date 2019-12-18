cameroon-foresees-a-xaf89-bln-drop-in-oil-revenues-in-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2020, Cameroon’s consolidated oil revenues should amount to XAF443 billion, down by XAF88.8 billion compared with the estimates for the 2019 fiscal year, the 2020 finance bill explains.

According to the said law, these oil revenues include the SNH’s (National Hydrocarbon Company) royalties and the taxes on oil companies as well as revenues from the export of natural gas.

The oil royalty projection is based on oil production of 26.5 million barrels; a barrel price being $57.9, less a $3.5 discount, which comes to $54.4 per barrel. The exchange rate being projected at XAF552.7 per dollar, the expected SNH oil royalty is XAF293.2 billion over the next financial year.

The gas royalty forecast is based on a projected production of 72.8 billion standard cubic feet corresponding to 21.1 million barrels. The price of a barrel being $5.9 per barrel at an exchange rate of XAF555.1 dollar, the gas royalty is estimated at XAF48.3 billion. Based mainly on the profits of the 2019 financial year, the expected amount of tax on oil companies is XAF101.5 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo