logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Economy

Cameroon : the EU elaborates more stringent phytosanitary rules for exporters

Cameroon : the EU elaborates more stringent phytosanitary rules for exporters
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 17 December 2019 14:20

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 14, 2019, the European Union (EU) adopted a new phytosanitary regulation. Since then, its delegation in Yaoundé, Cameroon, has been conducting a campaign to raise exporters' awareness of the requirements for this new regulation.

"Countries exporting fruits and vegetables to the EU must take measures to ensure that all shipments comply [with the new regulation]. The most critical points to note, for the time being, are the requirement for a phytosanitary certificate for all fruits and vegetables (with five exceptions: pineapple, coconut, durian, banana, date). The phytosanitary certificate must include an additional declaration which presents the full wording of the relevant specific requirement,” the EU delegation indicates.

It adds that, for high-risk goods, a full risk assessment is now required by the European authorities (EFSA) to decide whether and under what conditions these vegetables can be imported. Momordica is already on the list of high-risk products and cannot be exported to Europe after  December 14, 2019, unless the EFSA carries out a risk assessment for the exporting country.

In addition to the new phytosanitary rules, the EU Regulation on official controls provides for stricter documentary and physical controls on arrival in Europe. To this end, the competent authorities of the EU Member States must now inspect at least 1% of all consignments accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate. This percentage can increase up to 100% if there is a high risk of interception.

All these changes have important implications for the national inspection services of exporting countries. In the future, inspections at the point of export will have to be carried out in a very thorough manner. If pests are found on arrival in Europe, in particular, regulated pests, EU authorities are likely to take measures that have serious consequences for export sectors,” the delegation warns.

SA

back to top

Cameroon : 78.5 tons of meat unfit for consumption seized this year

cameroon-78-5-tons-of-meat-unfit-for-consumption-seized-this-year
In the framework of the presentation of its activities during the 2019 financial year, the Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock (Minepia) informs that it...

Cameroon : the EU elaborates more stringent phytosanitary rules for exporters

cameroon-the-eu-elaborates-more-stringent-phytosanitary-rules-for-exporters
On December 14, 2019, the European Union (EU) adopted a new phytosanitary regulation. Since then, its delegation in Yaoundé, Cameroon, has been conducting...

French Musée du quai Branly prepares an exhibition consecrated to Western Cameroon’s tangible and intangible heritage

french-musee-du-quai-branly-prepares-an-exhibition-consecrated-to-western-cameroon-s-tangible-and-intangible-heritage
A delegation from the Musée du quai Branly, the museum of arts and civilizations of Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, has just visited Cameroon, a...

Cameroon foresees a XAF89 bln drop in oil revenues in 2020

cameroon-foresees-a-xaf89-bln-drop-in-oil-revenues-in-2020
In 2020, Cameroon’s consolidated oil revenues should amount to XAF443 billion, down by XAF88.8 billion compared with the estimates for the 2019 fiscal...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n81: November 2019

The growing weight of Moroccan banks in Cameroon

Made in Cameroon products gradually take over supermarkets


Investir au Cameroun n91: Novembre 2019

Le poids croissant des banques marocaines au Cameroun

Le Made in Cameroon progresse dans les supermarchés