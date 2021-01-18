logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Economy

CICAM shuts Garoua plant over XAF1.3 bln debt

CICAM shuts Garoua plant over XAF1.3 bln debt
  • Comments   -   Monday, 18 January 2021 18:27

(Business in Cameroon) - Financially fragilized, for years now, by the fierce competition from fabrics imported from China and West Africa, Cotonnière Industrielle du Cameroun-Cicam (which is the only cotton processor in Central Africa) recently took another blow. Indeed, on October 18, 2020, this public company closed its Garoua-based plant, laying off 352 employees.

Credible sources reveal that this plant closure was due to Sodecoton’s (another state-owned company) decision to stop supplying raw materials to CICAM. According to sources close to the case, the memorandum of understanding binding the two parties states that Sodecoton can decide to stop supplying Cicam when the latter’s debt toward it exceeds XAF200 million. Currently, Cicam’s debt towards Sodecoton is estimated at XAF1.3 billion, thus the suspension.  

Before making that decision, Sodecoton made numerous concessions. "Before the coronavirus pandemic, Cicam’s debt was already XAF600 million. But, it argued that the pandemic offered it the opportunity to manufacture and sell face masks and pay its debt. Unfortunately, that debt kept growing and is now XAF1.3 billion," an authorized source explains.  

A well-informed source believes that Sodecoton made that decision mainly because despite the debt Cicam owes, it decided to import XAF600 million worth of Ecrus (unbleached fabric) while the Garoua plant, at full throttle, can produce 600,000 tons of such fabric monthly, for an estimated cotton consumption of XAF120 million. According to the source, this shows that Cicam’s top management is not considerate of the situation of the Garoua plant.  

With the closure of the Garoua plant, the Cicam could (as was already the case in 2020) experience some disruptions in the production of the March 8, 2021, commemorative wax print (for the International Women's Day) that provides it with a significant portion of its yearly turnover. This hypothesis is all the more plausible since even the imports of the unbleached fabrics can be disrupted by international logistics problems caused by the fear of a 2nd wave of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon
Starting from February 1, 2021, "modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes (ECTNs)  are prohibited," according to a briefing...

CICAM shuts Garoua plant over XAF1.3 bln debt

cicam-shuts-garoua-plant-over-xaf1-3-bln-debt
Financially fragilized, for years now, by the fierce competition from fabrics imported from China and West Africa, Cotonnière Industrielle du...

Cameroon launches the construction of a XAF9 bln bridge to facilitate mobility around the Lom Pangar dam

cameroon-launches-the-construction-of-a-xaf9-bln-bridge-to-facilitate-mobility-around-the-lom-pangar-dam
Today January 18, 2021, Cameroon's Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba is presiding over the launch of the construction of the Lom...

Cameroon to recover salaries unduly collected by suspended public servants

cameroon-to-recover-salaries-unduly-collected-by-suspended-public-servants
The circular providing instructions for the execution of the 2021 finance law reveals that the Cameroonian government will step up the actions initiated...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government opposes the launch of Camtel’s mobile network planned for Jan 13, 2021, due to regulatory shortcomings

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Public Contracts: Ntui-Mankim road construction works delayed by disagreements over the awarding of construction contract to Chinese Sinohydro

cameroonian-truckers-suspend-transits-to-bangui-for-security-reasons

Cameroonian truckers suspend transits to Bangui for security reasons

maurice-simo-djom-a-good-made-in-cameroon-strategy-should-be-part-of-a-broad-policy-for-national-geoeconomics

Maurice Simo Djom “A good ‘Made in Cameroon’ strategy should be part of a broad policy for national geoeconomics”

port-of-douala-pad-sets-up-a-delegated-management-authority-for-towing-services

Port of Douala: PAD sets up a delegated management authority for towing services

cfa-franc-reform-waemu-on-a-status-quo-while-cemac-is-making-subtle-changes

CFA Franc reform: WAEMU on a status quo while CEMAC is making subtle changes

cemac-cameroon-to-source-xaf25-bln-on-the-money-market-next-dec-23

CEMAC: Cameroon to source XAF25 bln on the money market next Dec 23

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

Towards the digitalization of external trade operations at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport

next
prev