Yaoundé - 18 January 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon starts crusade against illegal practices in the maritime, fluvial and lake navigation

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 13:42

(Business in Cameroon) - This month of January 2022, Cameroon will organize a campaign to raise awareness and fight illegal practices in the maritime, fluvial, and lake navigation, Minister of Transports Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena (photo) announced in a recent release. 

"During this period, a special focus will be placed on the control of the certificate of proficiency of those who operate tugboats, motorized pirogues, and recreational vessels as well as controls of floating vessels. Also, bills of lading and/or manifests as well as life jackets will be checked,” the release informs, announcing sanctions against those found not complying with the rules in force.  

This campaign could discourage illegal operators who skim Cameroonian waters usually engaging in reprehensible activities such as illegal fishing or smuggling.

In 2021, the European Commission issued a “Yellow Card” to Cameroon because of gaps in its application of standards agreed "under the international law of the sea as a flag, port, and market state."

