Cameroon: General customs directorate limits access to customs offices to promote the use of CAMCIS and e-GUCE

(Business in Cameroon) - In a memorandum signed on January 27th, 2021, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, Director General of Cameroon Customs, restricted access to customs offices and the Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCE). According to the memorandum, only users who have disputes or wish to validate bonds are now allowed access to customs offices. However, they should also make an appointment before coming to the offices.

The access restriction, the Directorate General of Customs explained has been issued to allow optimal use of the Camcis and e-Guce platforms, thanks to which users can remotely perform customs clearance operations and pay taxes and duties.

These platforms (which are still not used by many economic operators) were developed in the framework of the procedures dematerialization process aimed at facilitating operations for economic agents (by eliminating hassles and saving time for the agents), secure revenues, and help have reliable and timely data on foreign trade in the country.

BRM