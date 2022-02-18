logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 February 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: 750 local and foreign firms expected for Promote 2022

  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 February 2022 13:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Some 750 companies are expected to take part in the 8th edition of Promote, the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnerships.

The figure revealed by the Inter-Progress Foundation, which organizes the exhibition on behalf of the Cameroonian government, shows a decline in the number of participants that used to average 1000 for the previous editions. 

The decline could be due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the postponement of the event initially scheduled for April 24-May 2, 2021. This edition baptized Promote 2022 will start on February 19 and end on February 27, 2022, at the Yaounde convention center.  

According to the promoters of the exhibition launched in 2002, Promote exhibition, which is always attended by about 1000 exhibitors seeking business partnerships, has quickly become the largest economic gathering in Central Africa.

BRM

