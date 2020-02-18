logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 February 2020 -
Economy

General price level was up 2.5% YoY in Jan-Sep 2019 (INS)

General price level was up 2.5% YoY in Jan-Sep 2019 (INS)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 18 February 2020 14:08

(Business in Cameroon) - In the first 9 months of 2019, general price level increased by 2.5%  year over year in Cameroon. This is revealed by the national institute for statistics (INS) in a report it recently published. 

According to the INS, inflationary pressures in Cameroon were more pronounced in 2019, since the general price level in the country had risen by only 0.8% in the first nine months of 2018.  

This “upsurge in inflation” is “largely due to the rise in prices of food (2.8%), restaurants and hotels (5.3%), clothing and footwear (2.8%), and transport (2.0%).”

At the same time, “the soaring prices of some consumer products such as rice, frozen mackerel, beef, and sugar, due to dysfunctions in the distribution chain has probably been accentuated by speculation of actors who were taking advantage of the confusion induced by the scarcity of currencies to make substantial profits,” the INS reports.

BRM

back to top

General price level was up 2.5% YoY in Jan-Sep 2019 (INS)

general-price-level-was-up-2-5-yoy-in-jan-sep-2019-ins
In the first 9 months of 2019, general price level increased by 2.5%  year over year in Cameroon. This is revealed by the national institute for...

CHAN 2020 : Opening match between Cameroon and Zimbabwe on April 4

chan-2020-opening-match-between-cameroon-and-zimbabwe-on-april-4
Cameroon's national football team will face Zimbabwe's on April 4, 2020, in Yaoundé, in the opening match of the African Championship of Nations (CHAN)....

Cameroon to be back on BEAC’s debt market on Feb 19

cameroon-to-be-back-on-beac-s-debt-market-on-feb-19
The Cameroonian public treasury will be back on the government securities market of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) on February 19, 2020. This...

Cameroon records its first poor performance on BEAC’s public securities market

cameroon-records-its-first-poor-performance-on-beac-s-public-securities-market
During the 26-week fungible treasury bills issuance of Feburay 12, 2020, on BEAC’s debt market, Cameroon was unable to raise the XAF20 billion it was...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »