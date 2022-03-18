cameroon-to-invest-xaf1-3-bln-in-paving-stone-plants-in-maroua-and-bamenda

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Labor Organization (ILO) recently published a call for tenders for SMEs that can supply a paving stone production plant in Maroua, in the North. Funded by the Cameroonian government, the project will be carried out over 2 years.

Currently in its pilot phase, it is the result of a XAF1.3 billion investment that may lead to the installation of large infrastructure thanks to which Cameroon can promote local contents and reduce public construction expenditures.

After Maroua, the project will be implemented in Bamenda, capital of the North-West. Indeed, the ILO explains that in July 2020, Cameroon (through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development) requested its assistance for the implementation of that project called Urban Infrastructure Development and Creation of Decent Jobs for Youth in Socio-Economic Resilience in the cities of Maroua and Bamenda. In those two cities, security crises have made the economic situation difficult for the population in general and the youth in particular.

SMEs interested in the project are expected to submit their bids by March 31, 2022. Companies interested in the project will be required to submit prices for paving stone production equipment, small concrete production equipment, production unit implementation equipment and small construction site equipment and personal protective equipment. The deadline for bids is March 31, 2022.

S.A.