cameroon-authorizes-wheat-flour-and-bread-price-readjustment

(Business in Cameroon) - The price per 50 kg of wheat flour has risen from XAF19,000 to XAF24,000 in Cameroon since March 16, 2022. At the same time, bakers officially revalued the price of 200-gram bread loaf from XAF125 to XAF150, the price they have been fraudulently charging for weeks now after reducing the weight of the loaves of bread they produce.

According to the millers (flour producers) and bakers, the price increases were authorized by authorities on March 15, 2022, after a meeting with Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana. "After a meeting on March 15, 2022, the Minister of Commerce effectively authorized a XAF5,000 increase in the price of a 50 kg bag of wheat flour," said Alfred Momo Ebongué, secretary-general of the millers’ association GIMC.

Authorization from “higher-ups”

According to sources close to the case, the authorization granted by Minister Mbarga Atangana came after instructions from "the top hierarchy". Indeed, we learn, during a consultation between the Minister of Commerce, the GIMC, and bakers, on March 9, 2022, proposals were made for price revalorization. "The Minister told us that he would inform the top hierarchy, which will decide on the course to follow,” said a baker who participated in the various consultations.

Millers initially suggested the price per 50-kilogram of wheat flour to be increased by XAF3000 to 22,000. However, the government finally settled for a XAF5,000 increase, much to the delight of millers who were already fearing a wheat flour shortage due to difficulties experienced in sourcing wheat from Russia where Cameroonian millers get about 35% of their yearly volume.

Embarrassment

Since the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in late February 2022, world wheat prices have been on the rise (+65% year-on-year) and are continuing their upward trend. Cameroonian millers association even considers the eventuality of further consultations should wheat prices rise further.

For months now, the Ministry of Commerce has been trying to contain price hikes despite the difficult international context marked by rising raw materials prices and soaring shipping costs. In that regard, the release published by millers announcing the increase in the price of bread and wheat flour is causing some discomfort at the Ministry. Various sources contacted at that ministry confirmed the authorization but when asked why Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana did not publish an official release about it, they only replied with embarrassed smiles.

"The ministry’s mission is to fight rises in the costs of living. Therefore, it is easier to sign releases when there is a drop [in the cost of living] or price stabilizations at the end of consultations with operators than it is when authorizations are given to raise prices,” indicates a source close to the case.

Contagion effect

The increase recently authorized by the government may create a contagion effect in other sectors (metallurgy-siderurgy, cement, fish, etc..), where operators have been requesting retail price adjustments for months now.

Those price adjustment requests are justified by the rise in the prices of raw materials and shipping costs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which is one of the justifications to increase the price of bread and wheat flour, has affected the local metallurgy industry.

Sources within the metallurgy industry explain that after the decision taken by China to reduce its steel exports to ensure domestic supply after the coronavirus pandemic, the Cameroonian market has been heavily relying on billet imports from Russia and Ukraine. "Since there is no exploited iron deposit in the country to make up for the shortage of scrap metal, concrete iron producers import about 50% of the billets they process locally from Russia and Ukraine to meet an ever-growing demand. After Russia started bombing Ukraine, the price of this raw material increased by 10% in the market. This will lead to an increase in production costs in the processing segment. The worst is to be feared if the shipping costs for goods from Russia and Ukraine also increase (...) with the escalation of the conflict," explained a specialist of the local steel industry.

Brice R. Mbodiam

