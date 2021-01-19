logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 January 2021 -

Cameroon seeks equipment suppliers for 3 milk processing units in the North-West

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:30

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (Minepia) recently launched an open international tender for the design, supply, and installation of equipment for three milk processing plants and milk collection points in the North West.

The three processing units and the collection points will be built (in Bamenda, Nkambe, and Wum) in the framework of the Livestock and Fisheries Development Project (Lifidep) financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Firms interested in this offer are invited to send their bidding documents to the secretariat of the Lifidep coordinator in Bamenda, by March 17, 2021.

The said project falls in line with the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy recently published by the Cameroonian government. One of the main goals of that strategy is the structural transformation of the local industrial fabric to reduce the deficit in the country’s trade balance.

As a matter of fact, in addition to contributing to the development of the industrial fabric of the North-West, which has been prey to insecurity maintained by separatist militants in the past four years, the three milk processing units will help reduce milk imports in Cameroon. Indeed, in 2015, the country spent XAF31 billion to import milk (according to the Ministry of Livestock), exceeding the annual average of XAF20 billion recorded since 2013.

BRM

