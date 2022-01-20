Cameroon: Customs administration cease recourse to external parties for implementation of goods’ geolocation service Nexus+

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 18, 2022, Cameroonian customs authorities issued a release concerning rumors that claim the social rights of some twenty private agents have not been settled by the customs administration. The persons concerned are part of the 71 private agents sent by employment agencies Emploi Service and Inter Activ, in the framework of the partnership linking them, to the directorate general of customs for the implementation of Nexus+, a goods’ geolocalisation service.

In the release, Jean Claude Ekoube, customs spokesman, informed that he was reacting “to information that has been circulating on social media in recent days indicating that some twenty former employees of goods’ geolocation project ‘Nexus +’ claim their social rights have not been paid after their contracts with the customs administration was breached.”

According to the official, the social rights of the 71 private agents placed by the contracted companies in the framework of the project have already been paid. It amounts to XAF354 570 868, we learn.

The release also informs that the complaining former agents (14 overall) are those who failed to quickly reach out to the commission set up to manage the social payments. It adds that the files of three of them have already been processed and forwarded to the Minister of Labor and Social Security for regulatory approvals. "The ad hoc working group remains at work and encourages the 11 agents that are yet to reach out to contact the Nexus+ cell for further appropriate actions," Jean Claude Ekoube invited.

This release indirectly reveals that the contract between the Emploi Service, Inter Activ, and the customs administration in the framework of Nexus+ was not renewed since 2020. Created in 2008, the project is aimed at geolocating goods in transit in Cameroon. The system is now implemented by a task force at the IT department of the Directorate General of Customs.

S.A.