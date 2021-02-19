Camair Co offers a 10% discount on the northern routes, its largest domestic market

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned airlines, Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair Co) announces a 10% discount on its fares for the three northern destinations (Garoua, Ngaoundéré, and Maroua) going from Yaounde and Douala.

This discount is the second marketing action Camair Co is implementing for its northern routes in the country since it resumed the Ngaoundéré route in late 2020 (when it resumed operations on October 18, 2020, after an 8-month suspension, the city was not on the list of domestic destinations served).

Through this marketing operation, the state-owned airlines will probably reinforce its positioning on the northern routes, which represent its first market, ahead of Yaounde and Douala.

The civil aviation authority revealed, in 2016, the airports of Garoua and Maroua-Salak received 38% of Camair-Co’s domestic flights. Even though the statistics for Ngaoundéré airport were not included in the comparison (the statistics for Nagoundéré were not revealed that time) the northern routes outperformed the two most important airport hubs of the country, Yaoundé-Nsimalen (37%) and Douala (27%) namely.

As for Camair Co, it revealed that in 2018, it transported about 343 000 passengers, including 104 000 on the Northern routes. The passengers transported on the northern routes represent over 30% of the overall number of passengers transported by the airlines during the period under review.

BRM