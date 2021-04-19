aics-cameroon-becomes-the-fifth-partner-of-huawei-ict-academy

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 14, 2021, in the premises of the African Institute of Computer Science (AICS), Huawei Cameroon launched the training courses to certify teachers under the Huawei ICT Academy. Those courses aim to certify the teachers to make them capable of teaching certifying courses to students in schools and universities partnered with the Huawei ICT Academy.

Through this program, Huawei intends to create an ecosystem of ICT talent by transferring its expertise to young Cameroonian students to make them competent and more competitive on the national and international job market.

"As a strategic partner recognized by the Cameroonian government in the ICT and digital economy fields, Huawei is still deepening its strategic cooperation with the government in the national broadband, fiber optics, digital transformation, and youth training segments," said Edmonde Djiokeng Teboh, Public Relations Manager for Huawei in the CEMAC region.

With the April 14, 2021, launch, AICS becomes the 5th higher education institute to be partnered in this Huawei program in Cameroon. The first four are the National College of Post, Telecommunications and Tic (Sup'ptic), the National Polytechnic College (ENSP) of the University of Yaoundé I, the University Institute of the Coast (IUC), and the University of Douala.

The Huawei ICT Academy was officially launched in Cameroon in 2018. Thanks to the program, 83 students have been ICT certified while over 1,000 students and teachers have taken the courses. The program is implemented in over 300 universities worldwide and every year, more than 10,000 students take the courses.

BRM