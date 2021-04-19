logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 April 2021 -
Economy

CAMWATER estimates monthly losses to water frauds at XAF1 bln

CAMWATER estimates monthly losses to water frauds at XAF1 bln
  • Comments   -   Monday, 19 April 2021 18:38

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 15, 2021, on the government media CRTV, national water utility CAMWATER estimated its monthly losses to water frauds at XAF1 billion.  

"In Yaoundé alone, fraudsters who are connected to our facilities and have faulty meters cause a XAF600 million loss monthly. The monthly losses we record [due to those frauds] in the whole country is about XAF1 billion," the company reveals. This means that CAMWATER records XAF12 billion losses annually to frauds.

The company adds that to put an end to these practices, it intends to enhance the security at its facilities and switch to smart meters. With the conventional meters currently used by CAMWATER, the readings and the bills are always disputed by clients. However, with the smart meters, the consumptions will be read electronically while disputes will be reduced.

For the time being, in urban areas, 77% of the households have access to drinking water against 45% in rural areas, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). On April 30, 2018, CAMWATER took over the drinking water production and distribution, which was devolved to the Cameroon Water Company (CDE) since 2008.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

CAMWATER estimates monthly losses to water frauds at XAF1 bln

camwater-estimates-monthly-losses-to-water-frauds-at-xaf1-bln
On April 15, 2021, on the government media CRTV, national water utility CAMWATER estimated its monthly losses to water frauds at XAF1 billion.   "In...

SODECAO to distribute 4 mln high-yield cocoa seedlings to producers

sodecao-to-distribute-4-mln-high-yield-cocoa-seedlings-to-producers
The Cocoa Development Company (SODECAO) is currently planning the distribution of 4 million high-yield cocoa seedlings, official sources reveal....

AICS-Cameroon becomes the fifth partner of Huawei ICT Academy

aics-cameroon-becomes-the-fifth-partner-of-huawei-ict-academy
On April 14, 2021, in the premises of the African Institute of Computer Science (AICS), Huawei Cameroon launched the training courses to certify...

COMIFAC: Council of Ministers expresses its concerns over the regional institution’s poor financial situation

comifac-council-of-ministers-expresses-its-concerns-over-the-regional-institution-s-poor-financial-situation
On April 15, 2021, the Council of Ministers of the Central African Forests Commission (COMIFAC) held a videoconference under the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise