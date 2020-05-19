logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 May 2020
CICAM: a doubtful challenge of producing 15 mln face masks monthly

  Tuesday, 19 May 2020 13:08

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 7, 2020, public textile company Cicam started selling face masks in the local market. According to our sources, it produces this anti-COVID-19 equipment at the rate of 5,000 to 9,000 pieces daily. This means that the maximum it could produce each month is 270,000 pieces.

This is far below the 15 million estimates announced by the Minister of Industry Dodo Ndocké during his visit to Cicam's facilities on April 8, 2020.  

This estimated target is all the more unreachable given the price (deemed prohibitive) at which CICAM is selling the masks. Indeed, pretexting the absence of state subsidies, Cicam sells its masks at XAF1,300 per piece.

At the same time, apart from considerations related to durability and standardization, very small SMEs deliver this equipment at XAF300 or even XAF500. Importers are also eying the market.  

