merged-company-gulfcam-appoints-its-management-team

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday November 18, 2021, petroleum products distributor Gulfin S&T Co S.A. that merged through absorption with Camship-CLGG held a combined general meeting in Douala. Apart from the corporate name change decision, the new company’s management strategy, its capital increase, and the new management team were on the agenda.

As far as the new corporate name change is concerned, Gulfcam was adopted. As for the new management team, it includes names well known in the local economic space. This includes the like of René Mbayen, chairman of the company’s oversight commission. He was formerly the boss of Cameroon Shipping Lines (Camship), state maritime transport firm privatized in 1997 before merging with Consignation et Logistique du Golfe de Guinée (CLGG) to form Camship-CLGG.

Perrial Jean Nyodog (photo), former director-general of state oil distributor Tradex, is appointed President and chairman of Gulfcam management board. In his new function, the polytechnic engineer will oversee the company’s plan to increase capital by XAF2 billion, an official release informs.

The new CEO is Albert Roger Boum with Bernard André Ndengué as deputy CEO and Thérèse Michèle Assoumou as secretary of the oversight commission.

That management team will lead Gufcam, whose activities now cover areas such as container and petroleum products’ shipping, petroleum products distribution as well as transit and consignation.

BRM