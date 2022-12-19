logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 December 2022 -
Cemac: Growth seen at 3% in 2023, inflation at 4.8%

  • Comments   -   Monday, 19 December 2022 11:59

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) expects economic growth within the Cemac region to be 3% on average next year, compared with 2.9% in 2022. The figure was revealed last week following a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee. 

This very slight improvement will be driven by an increase in non-oil revenues, said Beac Governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli (pictured), who however points out a variation between Cemac countries. Growth is expected to be 4.2% in Congo, 4% in Cameroon, 3.5% in Gabon and Chad, and 2.4% in CAR. Only E. Guinea will suffer a recession at -3.5%.

Moreover, although it is expected to decline to 4.8% in 2023 from 5.5% in 2022 (compared to only 1.6% in 2021), inflation in the region will remain above the tolerated 3% threshold. Beac cited the continuing Russia-Ukraine war as a reason for this. Commodity prices remain high, as do sea freight and agricultural input costs.

