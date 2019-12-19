logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 December 2019 -
CEMAC revises 2019 growth estimate down to 2.5%

  Thursday, 19 December 2019 14:23

(Business in Cameroon) - At December 31, 2019, GDP growth within CEMAC should finally stand at 2.5%, according to the official release published at the end of the central bank BEAC’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Even though this growth is below the 3.2% forecasted previously, it is higher than the 1.8% recorded in 2018 and ascertains of the economic recovery, though moderate, of this community space.

In late 2019, inflationary pressures will continue to rise. They will culminate to a yearly 1.9%, against 2.2% in 2018, the release informs.

BRM

