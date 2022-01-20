logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 January 2022 -
Economy

SABC Group inaugurates new research and development laboratory

SABC Group inaugurates new research and development laboratory
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 20 January 2022 12:59

(Business in Cameroon) - Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), a subsidiary of the French group Castel, inaugurated its new research and development laboratory in Douala on January 18, 2022.  

"After a year and a half of work, the central laboratory of the SABC Group’s Koumassi-based plant is fully renovated. Thanks to investments estimated at several hundred millions of CFA francs, higher-caliber equipment is now available for professionals of the Process and Quality Directorate," the company informs. The new laboratory includes a research center. Coupled with the over 70 years of experience of the SABC Group, the latest generation technologies in the research center will help develop new processes and products.  

SABC is inaugurating this new laboratory in a competitive environment. Even if it is the leader of the local brewing market (with more than 70% of market share), the company must face traditional competitors: Union Camerounaise des Brasseries (UCB) and Guinness Cameroon, a subsidiary of Diageo. Those two competitors have introduced several innovations in recent years, launching new products in the soft drink, mineral water, and beer segments. 

A new competitor, Ultimate, is also announced in the local market. According to recent information from the Ministry of Environment, the company is planning to establish a soft drinks, bottled water, and cookies production plant in Mbankomo, a locality situated about twenty kilometers from Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon to disburse XAF3.7 bln to settle part of Pamol Plantations’ salary arrears and social debts

cameroon-to-disburse-xaf3-7-bln-to-settle-part-of-pamol-plantations-salary-arrears-and-social-debts
The government plans to release XAF3.7 billion to help state-owned company Pamol Plantations Plc settle part of the debt it owes employees.  Indeed,...

Cameroon: New agribusiness firm CFC increases capital 4-folds to XAF10 bln

cameroon-new-agribusiness-firm-cfc-increases-capital-4-folds-to-xaf10-bln
On January 12, 2022, Compagnie fermière camerounaise (CFC), the new subsidiary inaugurated (on November 5, 2021) by leading brewing group SABC increased...

Promote 2022: Afriland First Bank commits to sponsoring 20 SMEs

promote-2022-afriland-first-bank-commits-to-sponsoring-20-smes
On January 19, 2022, Inter-progress Foundation, the organizer of the Yaoundé́ International Exhibition for SMEs and Partnership (PROMOTE), signed a...

SABC Group inaugurates new research and development laboratory

sabc-group-inaugurates-new-research-and-development-laboratory
Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), a subsidiary of the French group Castel, inaugurated its new research and development laboratory in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun