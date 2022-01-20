Promote 2022: Afriland First Bank commits to sponsoring 20 SMEs

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 19, 2022, Inter-progress Foundation, the organizer of the Yaoundé́ International Exhibition for SMEs and Partnership (PROMOTE), signed a partnership agreement with Cameroonian bank Afriland First Bank as a prelude to the 8th edition of the exhibition scheduled for February 19-27, 2022.

The agreement makes Afriland First Bank the main partner of the 8th edition of the exhibition (PROMOTE2022). As such, the bank is committed to sponsoring 20 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to explanations provided by Thierry Ndong, the communication manager for Inter-progress Foundation, the bank will sponsor the beneficiary SMEs’ participation in the event. Specifically, Afriland First Bank will help them pay for stands they would not have been able to book for due to a lack of financial resources.

The communication manager did not state the real volume of the financial support Afriland First Bank will provide the 20 SMEs but he indicated that the beneficiaries will be selected based on factors like capabilities, innovation, availability to attend the event, etc.

According to Thierry Ndong, the status of "major partner" is one of the innovations of this Fair whose theme is: "Industrialization of Africa, a key to the emergence of the Continent." "We are strongly stimulated by the fact that the first partnership concluded [...] is with Afriland First Bank, the leading Cameroonian bank and a reference on the continent," said Pierre Zumbach, promoter of the Fair.

The promoter further revealed that the 8th edition marks the twentieth anniversary of the creation of the exhibition in Cameroon.

According to the organizers, PROMOTE2022 aims to contribute to the acceleration of industrialization in Africa by being a platform for discussions and high-level exchanges around the theme selected. Particularly, participants will discuss the various incentives introduced by African countries.

The last edition of this exhibition was held in 2019, it should be noted.

