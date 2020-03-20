logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 March 2020 -
Economy

Coronavirus: Cameroon amends preventive measures once again to allow trade with CEMAC countries

Coronavirus: Cameroon amends preventive measures once again to allow trade with CEMAC countries
  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 March 2020 10:29

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, trade with CEMAC countries will be allowed throughout the coronavirus prevention measures’ implementation period, according to an official release published by the Prime Minister’s office.

According to the release, this amendment to the measure ordering the cessation of international trade is made following “very high instructions of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, current President of CEMAC.”  

This is the third release published by the government about the preventive measures issued to curb the coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon. Indeed, at the end of a crisis meeting, in Yaoundé, on March 17, 2020, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute indicated that President Paul Biya had instructed some measures effective from March 18 till further notice. The said measures were namely, the closure of land, air and sea borders, the suspension of international passenger flights. However, ships carrying consumer products and essential goods are allowed to stopover for a limited period.

The following day, at the end of a restricted inter-ministerial meeting, another release was published by the Prime ministry indicating that “on the very high instruction of the President of the Republic, (...) trade with foreign countries will continue, in particular with Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR)..."

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: SCDP’s storage capacity is not yet complying with stocks regulation (CTR)

cameroon-scdp-s-storage-capacity-is-not-yet-complying-with-stocks-regulation-ctr
In Cameroon, SCDP’s storage capacity is not yet compliant with strategic oil stocks regulation, according to a recent report by the Technical Committee...

Coronavirus: Cameroon amends preventive measures once again to allow trade with CEMAC countries

coronavirus-cameroon-amends-preventive-measures-once-again-to-allow-trade-with-cemac-countries
In Cameroon, trade with CEMAC countries will be allowed throughout the coronavirus prevention measures’ implementation period, according to an official...

Cameroon: Barely 25% of main departmental townships are covered by fiber optics (Camtel)

cameroon-barely-25-of-main-departmental-townships-are-covered-by-fiber-optics-camtel
With 12,000-km of fiber optics backbone network, Cameroon still has much to do as far as the deployment of that strategic telecom infrastructure is...

French ride-hailing startup Heetch “suspends” operations in Cameroon

french-ride-hailing-startup-heetch-suspends-operations-in-cameroon
French startup Heetch, which launched its car and cart bike hailing app in Cameroon in September 2019, just announced the suspension of its activities in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises