Yaoundé - 20 April 2020 -
In 2019, Kribi deep seaport handled 8.5 mln tons of goods, up 17% YoY (PAK)
(Business in Cameroon) - By December 31, 2019, 8.5 million tons of goods had been handled at the two terminals (container and multipurpose) of the Kribi Deep seaport commissioned in March 2018.

According to figures published by the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK), this volume is up by 17% compared with the 7 million handled by the port by the end of 2018.

The PAK also informs that thanks to the dynamism at the port, revenues of the southern customs constituency were increased in 2019. Overall, from XAF9.7 billion in 2018, the customs revenues of that constituency went up XAF24 billion in 2019. With those performances, the port is now the second customs revenue collection centre in Cameroon after the Port of Douala.

This year, however, the PAK indicates, the performances of the Kribi deep seaport will not be stellar. The reason is the coronavirus crisis, which forced the government to initiate some measures, including the closure of borders (which slows economic activities).

