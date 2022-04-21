logoBC
21 April 2022
E-procurement: Ibrahim Talba Malla requests cooperation from banks to deploy phase 2

(Business in Cameroon) - As part of the deployment of Phase 2 of the Cameroon E-procurement System (Coleps), the Minister of Public Procurement, Ibrahim Talba Malla, called on banks and financial institutions to develop their online IT platforms to ease the process. He demands that the President of the Professional Association of Credit Institutions of Cameroon (Apeccam) ensures that this request is met.

These platforms will make data related to the various bonds (bid bonds, start-up advance deposits, retention bonds, and performance bonds) available to the Coleps app within the framework of public procurements.

"The data concerned include the reference of the guarantee, the identification of the company, the identification of the market, the bank and its agency, the signatory and the date of signature, the amount of the guarantee," Ibrahim Talba Malla said, stressing that the app will be tested by the end of May 2022.

Let’s note that the development of the Coleps platform is backed up to CFA3 billion by South Korea. The goal is to reduce physical contact between providers and officials and therefore reduce corruption in the public procurement sector in Cameroon. In its report presented at the end of 2018, the National Anti-Graft Commission (Conac) ranked the Ministry of Public Procurement as the most corrupt administration in the country.

Sylvain Andzongo

