logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 October 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: The banking and financial services segment contributed the most to growth in the tertiary sector in 2019

Cameroon: The banking and financial services segment contributed the most to growth in the tertiary sector in 2019
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 20 October 2020 16:03

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s tertiary sector grew by 3% in 2019, according to the 2019 national accounts recently published by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Compared with the performance in 2018 (during which the sector recorded a growth of 4.4%), this represents a decline in this indicator.  

According to the INS, all of the segments in this sector contributed to the decline except the banking and financial services branch which recorded the strongest growth in the sector during the period under review. Specifically, this segment grew by 6.2% in 2019, after a growth of 10.2% a year earlier.

The same scenario was observed in the accommodation and food services (+1.8% in 2019 after +4.3% in 2018), public administration and social security (+1.7%in 2019 after +3.5% in 2018), health and social work (+2.7% in 2019 after +5.3% in 2018) segments, etc.

However, this drop in economic growth is less significant in the trade and vehicle repair (4.2% after 5.1%), transport, warehousing, and communications (3.5% after 4.0) segments.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: The Port of Kribi to boost digitalization of procedures with automated management software SIP

cameroon-the-port-of-kribi-to-boost-digitalization-of-procedures-with-automated-management-software-sip
The Port of Kribi (PAK), located in southern Cameroon, is preparing to use "SIP", an automated port management software. According to Jean Marcel Belinga...

Cameroon injected over XAF16 bln into Camair Co within 3 months

cameroon-injected-over-xaf16-bln-into-camair-co-within-3-months
On October 18, 2020, Camari Co resumed its operations by only offering domestic flights per the Head of State’s wish. This activity resumption occurred...

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

cameroon-inaugurates-two-new-post-harvest-treatment-centres-of-excellence-in-the-central-region
Today October 20, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and his peer in charge of agriculture and rural development, Gabriel...

CEMAC: Cameroon to seek XAF35 bln on the BEAC market on Oct 21, 2020, by issuing 10-year bonds

cemac-cameroon-to-seek-xaf35-bln-on-the-beac-market-on-oct-21-2020-by-issuing-10-year-bonds
Tomorrow October 21, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury will issue 10-year bonds, backed by a 7% interest rate, to raise XAF35 billion on the money...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte