tradex-orders-38-100-smart-gas-cylinders-to-renew-existing-ones

(Business in Cameroon) - Turkey-based company Evas Ev Aletleri San A.S. has recently been declared the successful bidder for a contract to supply commercial butane gas cylinders to state-owned oil company Tradex, according to an announcement published by the contracting company.

The Turkish company, operational since 1985, will supply 38,100 gas cylinders (12.5-kg) for XA534.6 million. The said cylinders (to be used under the brand name TradeGaz) show users their actual consumption, unlike the cylinders used by other market players like SCTM, AZA Inc, Kosan Crisplant, Star Gas, Infotech, and Green Oil.

These supplies will help Tradex renew its existing gas cylinders since the ones it is currently using are old. It will also increase the number of cylinders owned by Tradex, which (according to its statistics) sold 12,500 12.5-kg gas cylinders in 2018.

