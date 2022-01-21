logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 January 2022 -
Economy

Central African countries launch study to bridge the infrastructure gap

(Business in Cameroon) - Central Africa is still lagging in terms of infrastructure, reveals the EU-funded program to support the management of regional and national infrastructure in Central Africa (Pagirn).

According to figures disclosed by the program, only 15% of the road network is paved in the region while the average is 30% on the African continent. Also, the region is exploiting just a minor portion of its energy potential estimated to be 58% of the whole continent’s hydroelectricity, biomass, hydrocarbons, and gas potential.

In addition, in Central Africa, information and communication technologies are still accessible only to the urban minority, we learn.

To reverse this trend, a series of national or regional projects have been identified in CEMAC and ECCAS countries (including Cameroon). The project will be funded through the blending model, a financing mechanism that combines loans and grants (according to finance experts).

In that regard, CEMAC and ECCAS countries, in collaboration with the European Union contracted two consultants, Cowi and Ecorys, for technical assistance in the framework of the Pagirn. During a workshop ongoing in Douala (January 20-21, 2022), the consultants will present the result of their works.

Per the presentation, the technical assistance contract had four specific objectives. The first is the identification of regional land transport (rail and road), inland navigation, energy, and ICT projects. The second objective is to analyze the identified projects; specifically, the progress already made, the constraints faced by projects that have not matured yet, and suggest actions to be taken to address those constraints.

The third objective is the search for funding following the blending model, by mobilizing financial partners involved in the projects. The final objective is to create a directory of regional projects eligible for the blending funding model based on information collected from Central African countries and institutions.

