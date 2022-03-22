logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 March 2022 -
Cameroon commits to placing public firms under performance contracts

  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 March 2022 13:24

(Business in Cameroon) - To improve the performance of public firms in the framework of the 2021-2024 economic and financial program with the IMF, Cameroon intends to sign performance contracts with the said firms. According to the IMF, which made the revelation in a recent country focus, the contracts will specify “public service obligations, unit costs (as a basis for payment of subsidies), and required measurable indicators of production volume and service quality." “Clear identification of the public service obligations of public enterprises and quantification of output and associated unit costs are essential to assess the financial performance and operational efficiency of a public enterprise and the need for government subsidies for its operations,” the IMF explains.

"The government will issue a MINFI [Ministry of Finance] instruction to institutionalize governance by performance contract (...) of the public enterprises concerned and will publish these performance contracts and the evaluation reports on the MINFI’s official website by end-June 2022," it adds. 

The public firms concerned are mostly those evaluated by the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Enterprises (CTR). There are 50 of them and most are performing poorly. In its 2020 report on those firms, the CTR revealed a 25.54% year-on-year drop in their combined turnover. 

Sylvain Andzongo

