Handicraft, agribusiness, agrifood: Brazil offers its expertise to Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Vivian Loss Sanmartin, the outgoing Brazilian ambassador to Cameroon, was granted an audience by Achille BASSILEKIN III, the Minister of SMEs, Social Economy, and Handicraft, on March 16, 2022. During the audience, the two officials revisited cooperation between Cameroon and Brazil and the Brazilian ambassador revealed her country’s interest in some sectors in Cameroon.

“We discussed one of our collaborative projects that consist of connecting Brazilian firms with the Minpmeesa for cooperation in sectors like handicraft, agribusiness, and agri-food,” said Vivian Loss Sanmartin.

The project discussed by the two parties could boost the yet-to-be dynamic economic and trade cooperation between Cameroon and Brazil. During a Brazil-Cameroon exchange meeting in Douala, it was revealed that between 2000 and 2015, trade exchanges between the two countries were just XAF720 billion, meaning XAF48 billion of goods transacted on average yearly.

Over the 15 years, Cameroon exported only XAF59.5 billion of goods to Brazil against XAF660 billion imported from that country.

BRM



