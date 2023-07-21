Football kit distribution: Bee Group rejects One All Sports’ accusations

(Business in Cameroon) - In a correspondence published on Wednesday (July 19), kit supplier One All Sports announced it was taking Bee Group, its national distributor to court. A few hours later, in the evening, Bee Group also published a release rejecting the accusations leveled by One All Sports.

Concerning the accusations of not paying back the proceeds of the distribution (CFAF656 million) to FECAFOOT -the Cameroonian football federation- or One All Sports’ accounts, Bee Group wrote: "Since the beginning of the agreement, Bee Group has scrupulously respected all the terms and conditions set out in the contract, including financial ones. It should be emphasized that there is no contractual link between Bee Sarl and FECAFOOT (...) Consequently, Bee Group does not understand why One All Sports, which is in possession of the said contract, is involving it in a dispute with FECAFOOT.”

Contacted by Business in Cameroon, a Bee Group internal source once again rejected the accusations. "We cannot be accused of not having paid out a sum of one million euros, given that all the equipment deliveries received from DHL, with supporting delivery slips, do not even reach this amount. Furthermore, One All Sports claims that we made a single payment in 2022. We did make one payment in November 2022, but it was neither the first nor the last payment to date," the source said.

According to One All Sports’ correspondence, the case has been brought before Douala courts, and a new hearing was scheduled for today, July 20. Bee Group says it is not aware of any legal action, particularly before the courts of England and Wales, which have sole jurisdiction to hear disputes arising from the partnership with One All Sports, according to the terms of the contract signed between the parties.

One All Sports announced its partnership with Bee Group, via a release published on September 4, 2022. According to the release, Bee Group will distribute the kits manufactured by One All Sports -which is the official kit supplier for the Cameroonian football team- on the national territory during and after the 2022 world cup. Under the terms of the partnership, Bee Group, which operates in motorcycle cab transport, was to distribute the licensed products through the country's traditional outlets (service stations, supermarkets, e-commerce, and other stores), while offering innovative sales and last-mile delivery services. The kits are offered on WhatsApp, Facebook, or a dedicated website and delivered within two hours, with payment made either in cash or via mobile money.

BRM