customs-seized-contraband-cars-and-cell-phones-in-the-northern-region

(Business in Cameroon) - During the week of August 13-20, 2020, agents of the Selou Samba customs checkpoint (Adamaoua) seized five (5) contraband cars, Cameroonian customs authorities announced in a newsletter. They also revealed that during the same period, a box containing cellphones was seized in a car in the Pakete forest in the North.

All these contrabands were seized in the framework of the operation "Halte au commerce illicite" (Stop Illicit trades) launched months ago by Cameroonian customs authorities to combat illicit trades raging at the country's borders.

According to various official reports, these illicit imports that deprive the Cameroonian government of about XAF200 billion revenues every year are flourishing at borders with Nigeria, in the Northern regions notably.

BRM