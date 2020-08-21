logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 August 2020 -
Economy

Customs seized contraband cars and cell phones in the Northern Region

Customs seized contraband cars and cell phones in the Northern Region
  • Comments   -   Friday, 21 August 2020 14:50

(Business in Cameroon) - During the week of August 13-20, 2020, agents of the Selou Samba customs checkpoint (Adamaoua) seized five (5) contraband cars, Cameroonian customs authorities announced in a newsletter. They also revealed that during the same period, a box containing cellphones was seized in a car in the Pakete forest in the North.

All these contrabands were seized in the framework of the operation "Halte au commerce illicite" (Stop Illicit trades) launched months ago by Cameroonian customs authorities to combat illicit trades raging at the country's borders.

According to various official reports, these illicit imports that deprive the Cameroonian government of about XAF200 billion revenues every year are flourishing at borders with Nigeria, in the Northern regions notably.

BRM

back to top

Customs seized contraband cars and cell phones in the Northern Region

customs-seized-contraband-cars-and-cell-phones-in-the-northern-region
During the week of August 13-20, 2020, agents of the Selou Samba customs checkpoint (Adamaoua) seized five (5) contraband cars, Cameroonian customs...

The IMF encourages Cameroon to enact an anti-corruption law

the-imf-encourages-cameroon-to-enact-an-anti-corruption-law
In its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) encourages the country to enact an anti-corruption law. The...

Buea, Bamenda, and Bafoussam recorded the highest inflation rates in H1-2020 (INS)

buea-bamenda-and-bafoussam-recorded-the-highest-inflation-rates-in-h1-2020-ins
Buea, the regional capital of southwestern Cameroon, recorded the highest inflation in the country in H1-2020 with a 3.6% rate during the period, the...

Cameroon: XAF12 bln to be invested in the reconstruction of the Far-North

cameroon-xaf12-bln-to-be-invested-in-the-reconstruction-of-the-far-north
In the framework of the “Regional Stabilization Facility for Lake Chad” developed by the UNDP, XAF12 billion will be invested in the construction of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »