logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 September 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon imported XAF390 bln worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019 (INS)

Cameroon imported XAF390 bln worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019 (INS)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 September 2020 11:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon imported XAF390.01 billion worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019. According to the National Insititute for Statistics, which revealed the figure in its recent report on the country’s foreign trade, this was down by 8.4% compared with the expenditures on these product categories in 2018.

In detail, XAF128.64 billion was spent on pharmaceuticals (18,927 tons), XAF30.65 billion on perfumes and beauty products (9,154 tons), representing a 7.8% year-over-year decrease. Soaps and detergents (16,517 tons) captured XAF14.19 billion of import expenditures, up by 5% year-over-year while XAF69.71 billion was spent on chemicals (37,491 tons).

For hydroxide and sodium peroxide used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, deodorants, antiseptics, and germicidal soaps (42, 223 tons), the country spent XAF12.74 billion. Aluminum oxide (153,976 tons), a white powder used in jewelry, captured XAF36.06 billion.

Inorganic (non-carbon) products (234,171 tons) cost XAF64.9 billion while XAF17.8 billion was spent on organic products (15,674 tons). During the period, the country imported XAF12.63 billion of varnishes, mastics, inks, and paints (13,915 tons), representing an increase of 11.9%.

Fertilizers (203,397 tons) cost XAF41.06 billion while insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, etc.. (19,286 tons) cost XAF48.19 billion. Albuminoid materials (starch-based) and glues (3,553 tons) absorbed XAF6.03 billion, while photographic products (179 tons) captured XAF581 million and powders and explosives (2,076 tons) cost XAF3.77 billion

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities

cameroon-germany-disburses-xaf1-96-bln-to-boost-decentralization-and-connectivity-in-rural-communities
The German Embassy in Cameroon informs that the Federal Government of Germany has disbursed €3 million (XAF1.96 billion) to boost its commitment to...

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches

cemac-central-bank-beac-seeks-intruder-alarm-system-suppliers-for-its-limbe-and-pointe-noire-branches
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently launched a regional selection to identify firms that will supply, install and configure (the services...

Cameroon imported XAF390 bln worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019 (INS)

cameroon-imported-xaf390-bln-worth-of-perfumes-cosmetics-chemicals-and-pharmaceuticals-in-2019-ins
Cameroon imported XAF390.01 billion worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019. According to the National Insititute for...

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

cemac-boosted-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic-long-term-securities-made-up-53-6-of-overall-issuance-in-q2-2020
CEMAC countries raised XAF849.5 billion on the BEAC debt market in Q2-2020. This represents a 27.2% rise quarter-over-quarter. This is revealed in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

Cameroon recorded over 14,600 tons season-over-season drop in cocoa sales during the 2019-2020 season

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

foreign-exchange-regulation-cameroon-transferred-its-oil-and-mining-contracts-to-the-beac-the-imf-reveals

Foreign exchange regulation: Cameroon transferred its oil and mining contracts to the BEAC, the IMF reveals

cameroon-sheep-breeding-community-mbororos-challenges-a-temporary-concession-of-100-000-hectares-in-the-adamaoua

Cameroon: Sheep-breeding community Mbororos challenges a temporary concession of 100,000 hectares in the Adamaoua

beac-launches-webinar-to-explain-how-companies-can-successfully-get-listed-on-the-cemac-unified-stock-exchange

Beac launches webinar to explain how companies can successfully get listed on the CEMAC unified stock exchange

camair-co-paul-biya-instructs-quick-operation-resumption-and-a-shift-to-domestic-flights

Camair-Co: Paul Biya instructs quick operation resumption and a shift to domestic flights

gaz-du-cameroun-records-unaudited-revenues-of-cfaf11-4-bln-for-fy2019

Gaz du Cameroun records unaudited revenues of CFAF11.4 bln for FY2019

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Glencore sues SONARA before English courts over alleged dues

Rice variety IR46 is by far the best of all the varieties consumed in Cameroon,” Semry’s general director says

next
prev