Import-export: Port of Douala to be inoperational on Christmas and New Year’s days

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port of Douala will be closed on December 25, 2021, and January 1, 2022, the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) announced in a release signed on December 20, 2021, by its managing director Cyrus Ngo’o.

“The Port of Douala will be closed from Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 AM to Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 6 A.M. and from Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10 PM to Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 12 AM,” the release stresses.

Ground support equipment and vessels that provide logistics for offshore oil activities are not affected by the announced holidays, it adds. On January 1, 2022, at midnight “all the docked vessels will celebrate the new year just starting with three prolonged blasts and be dressed with signal flags from 6 AM to 6 PM,” the release continues.

In his release, Cyrus Ngo’o instructs all safety and security services, officers and harbormasters, firefighters, tug crews, and tower control agents of the control tower to be watchful and report any irregular situation that may occur during their work time.

