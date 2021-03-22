Cameroon: VALTECH Energy to install a petroleum residue recycling unit at the deep seaport of Kribi

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 17, 2021, French company ECOSLOPS announced that it signed its first sales contract with Cameroonian firm VALTECH Energy, for the installation of its Mini P2R (Petroleum Residue Recycling) solution at the port of Kribi.

Indeed, in 2020, VALTECH Energy (a subsidiary of SCIN Group led by Cameroonian entrepreneur Ismaël NJoya) successfully opened a MARPOL (for the prevention of pollution from ships) marine oil waste reception facility at the deep seaport of Kribi. With the acquisition of the Mini P2R solution, it will treat oil waste locally and process it into new oil products.

In the statement issued to announce the purchase, Ecoslops indicates that the contract is worth about €5 million (close to XAF3.3 billion), consisting of turnkey equipment (for €4 million euros, billable in 2021) and an operating license associated for 8-year technical assistance (the technical assistance will be billed annually by ECOSLOPS).

ECOSLOPS' Mini P2R unit uses a unique micro-refining process to transform them into commercial products complying with international standards. The unit is scheduled to be delivered in October 2021 and start operation by the end of the year. The acquisition will only be possible if the funds are provided by "SCIN group, which has shown strong interest in the project," the statement explains.

Romuald Ngueyap