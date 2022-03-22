cameroon-launches-process-for-updated-port-of-limbe-feasibility-studies

(Business in Cameroon) - Louis Eboupeke, Director General of the National Port Authority (NPA), recently issued an international call for tenders to update the feasibility studies for the construction of the deep seaport of Limbe.

Based on the feasibility study delivered by the South Korean company Korpec (Korea Port Engineering Corporation) in 2009, the recruited consultant will update the studies on the physical environment of the project by taking into account data available concerning the Ngeme site. The consultant will also update the infrastructure and equipment requirements, the port master plan, the economic and financial feasibility studies as well as the accompanying institutional and commercial measures.

The estimated cost for this service is XAF2.6 billion CFA francs. The international tender is open to consultants based in Cameroon and abroad who have the necessary resources and proven expertise in the provision of similar services. Bids must be submitted by April 6, 2022.

On March 1, 2022, in Douala, Thomas Ndive Mulongo was inaugurated as the Deputy Director of the Transitional Administration of the Port Authority of Limbe (PAL). This marked the beginning of the autonomization of that port, which is still under the jurisdiction of the Port Authority of Douala.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the construction of the Port of Limbe will cost about XAF400 billion. It will specialize in handling heavy products like hydrocarbons because of its proximity with the National Refining Company Sonara. It will also specialize in the handling of agricultural products since the South West is home to large banana plantations and is also an important cocoa-producing area.

S.A.